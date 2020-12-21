'Tis always the season for celebrating Black Robins

Though we don’t all celebrate the same December holidays, there is every reason to celebrate — together and at any time of year — triumphs in conservation. One such tale is about an individual named Old Blue, who is the mother of all Black Robins alive today.
Black Robins live only on New Zealand’s remote Chatham Islands, and they nearly went extinct in the 1980s. Cats and rats introduced from ships to those islands had decimated Black Robins, which were easy targets due to being poor flyers. Poor flight skills are common in New Zealand birds due to the lack of natural mammalian predators, and these birds are therefore vulnerable to invasive species.
An early step by the conservation team in 1976 was to transport all seven remaining members of the species from the island of Tapuaenuku to Mangere island, which was free of cats and rats and had more hospitable forest habitat. The transfer involved scaling the treacherous island cliffs of Tapuaenuku to its deteriorating summit forest, capturing the birds, descending those same cliffs with irreplaceable bird cargo, and enduring a precarious boat ride.
By the 1981-1982 breeding season, five Black Robins remained: Old Blue and her mate Old Yellow and their chick from the previous year, plus a female named Green and her mate White. (Birds were named after their identification bands.) Alarmingly, Old Blue was already 11 years old—ancient in a species that typically lives four years.
That year, after a wet and stormy night, a nest check revealed that Green’s chick was missing and her egg was cold. After that discouraging find, something good happened—Green renested. Previously, nobody knew that Black Robins would lay more eggs after a failed reproductive attempt. That opened up the possibility of increasing the number of chicks raised by removing the first eggs and having another species foster them so the Black Robins would produce another set of young. Early attempts with Chatham Island Warblers were unsuccessful, as these small foster parents could only rear the large chicks for a few days. They could not feed them enough to keep them alive until fledging.
The next step was transferring Black Robin eggs to nests of the closely related Chatham Island Tomtit, but these had all been moved to Rangatira Island to prevent them from competing with Black Robins for food and space. The 30-kilometer boat ride to Rangatira Island on famously rough seas meant a longer delay from the time the eggs were taken from Black Robin nests until their placement in foster nests.
Miraculously, the program brought the Black Robin species back from the brink of extinction. It’s still endangered, but is no longer critically endangered. All 250-300 Black Robins in existence are descended from Old Blue and Old Yellow. None of Green’s chicks survived to reproduce, so her genes were lost.
Old Blue lived to be 13 or 14, and she is the only bird whose death was announced in a government’s Parliament. She was celebrated then, and we celebrate her now.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
Get a dose of adorable in your inbox
Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week!