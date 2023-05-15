If you think you recognize these two dogs, then you would be right! Stephani and Joseph have previously been our Pet of the Week but we are trying again for them. They have been adoptable at our shelter for over 110 days now and we are so desperately trying to find them a home! Please keep reading if you could open your home to two lovely dogs in need.

Stephani and Joseph are both potty trained and leash trained. Stephani is about 4 years old and Joseph is 7 years old, and both weight over 60 pounds. They are best friends and love to play, and they even sleep on the same bed to be close. They do need to be the only pets in the home but promise to give you all the love you could need. If you're looking for endless kisses and so much joy, then come meet these two.

The NAU women's basketball team fully sponsored their adoption fee. We are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.