Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Valley

Pet of the Week: Valley

Meet Valley. She is a very pretty 1-year-old shepherd mix. When she first came to the Coconino Humane Association from Havasupai she was prett…

Pet of the Week: Kendal

Pet of the Week: Kendal

This beautiful girl is looking for her forever home! Her name is Kendal, and she came to us from another shelter where she was going to be eut…

Watch Now: Related Video

The WHO says non-sugar sweeteners are linked with negative health issues