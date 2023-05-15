Hi! My name is Buddy and I am a 9-month-old Aussie/shepherd mix. If I look sad, it is because I am. I have been adopted and returned to the shelter three times. Why, you ask" Let me tell you my story. I was first surrendered in Tuba City because I didn't get along with another furry member of the family. It must have been the cat who didn't like me, because I get along well with other dogs. So back I went. Then I got transferred to the Coconino Humane Association. I was adopted again by lovely people, but they lost their home and couldn't keep me. Once again, back to the shelter. So a third family came along but returned me because I chewed things. I am just a puppy! Puppies chew things but they outgrow it. Back I went. Every time I go back I shut down a little more. The other dogs are barking and jumping, but I just stay in the corner of my kennel.