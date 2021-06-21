Pet of the Week:

Meet Lucky! It is hard to know who will be the luckier party, this two-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull mix, or the wonderful person who adopts him! He has been hanging out with his friends at the Coconino Humane Assoc. since April and is getting anxious to find a real forever home and family of his own. If that might be you come and adopt him today. View some of his friends online at cocninohumane.org