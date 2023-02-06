Wyatt is the sweetest senior boy who has been with us since November of last year! He is a goofy and affectionate guy who just wants to be part of your pack. He does great with other dogs and thrives on routine! He especially enjoys hopping in the car to go for rides with his people. He would be happiest in a home with cats or small children.

Wyatt is about 7 years old and weighs 90 pounds. He has hypothyroidism as well as allergies but these are both being maintained via medication! We will provide 30 days of medication and food for free to an adopter. Please don't let his medical conditions keep Wyatt from a loving home! If you have any questions, our medical team at the shelter would be happy to help answer them.

Wyatt's adoption fee has been fully sponsored by the wonderful staff at Midtown Animal Clinic. As with all High Country Humane's animals, he is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Please head to our website and click on his profile to find info on how to set up a meet and greet with Wyatt: highcountryhumane.org/adopt-dog.