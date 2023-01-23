Pet of the Week: Woo

Woo is a very sweet 11-month-old guy who has been adoptable for a month now! We cannot understand why he hasn't been adopted yet, he is great with other dogs and we think he would do well with kids & cats too! He loves adventures and would be an awesome hiking buddy too.

Woo was abandoned by his previous owner so now he is looking for a new start to life and a forever home! We know there is someone out there who is going to LOVE this guy. So don't wait to come meet him at the shelter!

Woo's adoption fee is now only $50. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.