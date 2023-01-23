 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | WOO

Pet of the Week: Woo

Woo is a very sweet 11-month-old guy who has been adoptable for a month now! We cannot understand why he hasn't been adopted yet, he is great with other dogs and we think he would do well with kids & cats too! He loves adventures and would be an awesome hiking buddy too.

Woo was abandoned by his previous owner so now he is looking for a new start to life and a forever home! We know there is someone out there who is going to LOVE this guy. So don't wait to come meet him at the shelter!

Woo's adoption fee is now only $50. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Tammy

Pet of the Week: Tammy

My name is Tammy! I am a 6-month-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix that came to the shelter all the way from Utah. What a long journey! I've been he…

Pet of the Week: Ethel

Pet of the Week: Ethel

This 12-year-old kitty is Ethel! She was originally found outside someone's house very skinny & malnourished. She needed our help! Once in…

Pet of the Week: Aspen

Pet of the Week: Aspen

The shelter environment is often stressful for pets when they first arrive. It is a new place, with different smells everywhere. There is move…

Pet of the Week: Baloo

Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I w…

Pet of the Week: Tic Toc

Pet of the Week: Tic Toc

My name is Tic Toc, and I am a 3-year-old, male Bengal. I did not give myself this name. It was given to me by my previous owner. It may sound…

