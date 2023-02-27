Violet is a petite orange tabby girl who has been waiting very patiently at the shelter for a home! When she first arrived here she was very skinny and shy. With lots of love and patience from our staff, she warmed right up. In a home, she will need some time to adjust to her new environment, but once she does she will be your best friend for life!

Violet is about 10 months old and gets along with other kitties at the shelter. We also believe she would be okay with older, gentle kids in the home!

Violet is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. her adoption fee has been partially sponsored and is now only $25. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.