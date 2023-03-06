Meet Victoria! This 3-and-a-half-year-old domestic short hair has a striking orange and black coat. She is looking for a lap to curl up on to watch snowflakes outside the window. Of course it is possible the owner of the lap is wishing for an end to the Flagstaff snow! If that is the case, Victoria will keep the humans in the house warm and cozy. Victoria is eager to meet you when you visit Coconino Humane Association. To see other adoptable pets, visit coconinohumane.org.