Meet Valley. She is a very pretty 1-year-old shepherd mix. When she first came to the Coconino Humane Association from Havasupai she was pretty shy. Valley is coming out of her shell now, though, due to the attention being given her by a dog trainer at the shelter. She is excellent with other dogs in the play groups that are set up by the staff. In fact, she can be the life of the party. Why don't you come to visit her? You won't regret it! If you are interested in other adoptable pets check out coconinohumane.org
PET OF THE WEEK | VALLEY
Pet of the Week: Valley
