Hi, my name is Tywin. I am a 1-year-old female Shepherd mix. I am so ready to leave the shelter and go to my forever home! Since I am already spayed, I can go home with you today.

The shelter environment has been hard on me. Of course, the people at the shelter are always very loving but all those other dogs can get pretty loud. However, I would thrive in a home with another dog because my favorite time of the day is when I get to play with my doggie friends. But that's not all, I get along with everyone -- adults, kids, cats and dogs. I like to cuddle and have been described as super sweet. I hope you will stop by to see me today.