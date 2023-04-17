Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Tavish

Tavish came to the  Coconino Humane Association via a foster home in Tuba City.  He is a 1-year old buff-colored tabby. He wants you to know t…

Pet of the Week: Collin

For over a month now, Collin, a charming black and white kitty, has been eagerly waiting for his forever home. He is only 1.5 years old and ha…

Pet of the Week: Toby

Hello everyone! My name is Toby and I can not wait to meet you! I am an adorable 3-month-old Australian Shephard mix and the most cuddly puppy…

