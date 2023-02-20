When Tyson first came to our shelter, it was clear that he was unfamiliar with people and what it meant to be loved! The wonderful staff here worked with Tyson and his buddy daily to earn their trust and show them how good people are. His friend Willy was just recently adopted and now it is Tyson's turn to find his own family.

He is a shy boy who will need a patient home to continue to grow. Everyday he makes strides and we are so excited to see his progress. Having another dog in the home is so important to Tyson. He loves their company and learns by observing them! Please bring your dog to the shelter to do a meet and greet.

Tyson's adoption fee is now only $25. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."