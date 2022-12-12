 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | TRIXIE

Pet of the Week: Trixie

Trixie

Trixie is the most kind-hearted dog you could hope to meet. The moment she entered the shelter, she just wanted to give every person she met kisses. She is only about 1 year old and weighs around 60 lbs. Trixie has been adoptable for over 3 weeks now and we can't imagine why. She is such a sweet girl!

Trixie is equal parts perfect adventure buddy and couch potato. She does great in the car, walks well on leash, and does well with most other dogs. This girl is fun, energetic, independent, smiley and cuddly! After a nice long hike, she's happy to curl up on the couch for a nap with her people. Please come meet Trixie today, she is SO ready for a home!

Trixie is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

