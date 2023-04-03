Hello everyone! My name is Toby and I can not wait to meet you! I am an adorable 3-month-old Australian Shephard mix and the most cuddly puppy ever! I will do anything for love! I enjoy playing with my toys and chewing on my bones in my kennel. I really would love to have my very own family and home to live in. I am good with kids and other dogs. I am working on potty training and I know with a little help from you I will get it down in no time! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact the Coconino Humane Association. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
PET OF THE WEEK | TOBY
Pet of the Week: Toby
Related to this story
Most Popular
My name is Rocky! I am a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix and a super sweet boy who just can't get enough love in my life. I'll be sure to…
Siobhan (pronounced Sha-vawn) is a gorgeous young adult kitty looking for her new home! She was found left in a box with her two kittens outsi…
The proud dog owner said she was surprised by the number of puppies born, expecting Namine would bear 13-14 pups.
Pet parents increasingly want to take their furry family members with them wherever they can. This has led to an uptick in pet travel, whether…
Hi! I'm Layla. My mom was surrendered to the Coconino Humane Association before she gave birth to me and my five siblings. Fortunately, Mom ha…