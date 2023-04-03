Hello everyone! My name is Toby and I can not wait to meet you! I am an adorable 3-month-old Australian Shephard mix and the most cuddly puppy ever! I will do anything for love! I enjoy playing with my toys and chewing on my bones in my kennel. I really would love to have my very own family and home to live in. I am good with kids and other dogs. I am working on potty training and I know with a little help from you I will get it down in no time! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact the Coconino Humane Association. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.