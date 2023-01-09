My name is Tic Toc, and I am a 3-year-old, male Bengal. I did not give myself this name. It was given to me by my previous owner. It may sound non-majestic but I have learned to like it. I consider myself royalty. I will not share my castle with another feline. I love to be petted and loved on -- on my own terms, of course. I do not need to go outside. I really should stay in and be pampered. I have had some "cosmetic" surgery done. The veterinarians at Kaibab fixed my eyelids so they won't irritate my eyes anymore. I definitely look younger, don't you think? I feel so much better. My hips and knees do bother me, however. I walk a little funny and would prefer not to have to jump too high. Come meet me at The Coconino Humane Association and take me home today. See other adoptable dogs and cats online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Tic Toc
Related to this story
Most Popular
My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I w…
The shelter environment is often stressful for pets when they first arrive. It is a new place, with different smells everywhere. There is move…
Sunday is a 2-year-old mixed breed who has been patiently waiting over a month for a forever home! He came to us from Leupp, emaciated and rea…
The latest tech at CES in Las Vegas includes a button your dog can press to tell you it's hungry and a robot dog toy that you can customize.
From beach towns to major cities, these U.S. cities were ranked the best places to create lasting memories with your furry travel companion.
The death of a pet can be a deeply painful experience. But acknowledging the way pet grief is different can help people find consolation.
When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Smokey is a beautiful Russian Blue/mix who is 10 years old. Her previous owners sadly surrendered her because they were moving. She is good wi…
TripsWithPets surveyed pet parents to find out what their New Year’s resolutions are for their furry family members in 2023. Here are the top 5.
Hi, my name is Opie and I am a one-and-a-half-year-old pitbull mix looking for my forever home! I am a very loving and loyal boy. I have very …