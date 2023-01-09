Pet of the Week: Tic Toc

My name is Tic Toc, and I am a 3-year-old, male Bengal. I did not give myself this name. It was given to me by my previous owner. It may sound non-majestic but I have learned to like it. I consider myself royalty. I will not share my castle with another feline. I love to be petted and loved on -- on my own terms, of course. I do not need to go outside. I really should stay in and be pampered. I have had some "cosmetic" surgery done. The veterinarians at Kaibab fixed my eyelids so they won't irritate my eyes anymore. I definitely look younger, don't you think? I feel so much better. My hips and knees do bother me, however. I walk a little funny and would prefer not to have to jump too high. Come meet me at The Coconino Humane Association and take me home today. See other adoptable dogs and cats online at coconinohumane.org.