Tavish came to the Coconino Humane Association via a foster home in Tuba City. He is a 1-year old buff-colored tabby. He wants you to know that everyone at the shelter thinks that he is very friendly and outgoing. Since he is already neutered, he could go home with you today and make a lovely addition to your family. You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
