Pet of the Week: Toby

Hello everyone! My name is Toby and I can not wait to meet you! I am an adorable 3-month-old Australian Shephard mix and the most cuddly puppy…

Pet of the Week: Red

Red is a gorgeous girl with big ears waiting at our shelter for a home of her own. We are desperate to find her placement, whether it is an ad…

