PET OF THE WEEK | TANGO

Pet of the Week: Tango

Tango

My name is Tango, and I am a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix that has never quite grown into my big ears! I am a super sweet boy who will be sure to bond with anyone quickly. I do seem to like other dogs, but would still love to meet any potential doggie siblings before taking me home. I do have a little bit of anxiety when in a kennel and would really appreciate someone who can help me through that. I would love a new furever best friend and promise to be a loyal companion to you. Please come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. to adopt me today. View other adoptable friends online at coconinohumane.org.

