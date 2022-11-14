My name is Tango, and I am a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix that has never quite grown into my big ears! I am a super sweet boy who will be sure to bond with anyone quickly. I do seem to like other dogs, but would still love to meet any potential doggie siblings before taking me home. I do have a little bit of anxiety when in a kennel and would really appreciate someone who can help me through that. I would love a new furever best friend and promise to be a loyal companion to you. Please come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. to adopt me today. View other adoptable friends online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Tango
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hi! My name is Jazzy and I am starting to get quite discouraged because I continue to be overlooked. I don't understand why because I am a goo…
Meet Gooby! Gooby is the sweetest little girl you'll ever meet! You may notice something different about her; she’s a tripod! Having only thre…
There's been an explosion of websites promising to qualify any pet as an emotional support animal that the sites claim can go nearly anywhere.
Hello, my name is Robaire! I'm a cute kitten looking for my purrrfect forever family! I love playing and need to go home with one of my siblin…
After dog shows were not his thing, Duke is now the first facility-based therapy dog for the Oregon Department of Human Services.
There is a time and a place for winging it, and reserving a hotel room for you and your pet is not the time (or place).
For High Country Humane's Pet of the Week, meet Samuel L. Jackson, a very friendly guy who can't wait to find his furever home! Sam is the bes…