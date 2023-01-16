 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | TAMMY

Pet of the Week: Tammy

  • 0
Tammy

My name is Tammy! I am a 6-month-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix that came to the shelter all the way from Utah. What a long journey! I've been here at the shelter longer than a puppy like me should, and I would love to find a family of my own soon. I am a very smart girl! I can do the agility course and almost know how to sit and lay down! If you are looking for a puppy that is easy to train, that would be me! I am very loving and can't wait to meet my new family. I am a puppy so I still have a lot of energy. If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact The Coconino Humane Assoc. at 928-526-1076. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Tic Toc

Pet of the Week: Tic Toc

My name is Tic Toc, and I am a 3-year-old, male Bengal. I did not give myself this name. It was given to me by my previous owner. It may sound…

Pet of the Week: Sunny

Pet of the Week: Sunny

Today marks 100 days of being adoptable for Sunny. 100 days of not having a forever home! She came to us as a stray who was never claimed by a…

Pet of the Week: Aspen

Pet of the Week: Aspen

The shelter environment is often stressful for pets when they first arrive. It is a new place, with different smells everywhere. There is move…

Pet of the Week: Sunday

Pet of the Week: Sunday

Sunday is a 2-year-old mixed breed who has been patiently waiting over a month for a forever home! He came to us from Leupp, emaciated and rea…

Pet of the Week: Smokey

Pet of the Week: Smokey

Smokey is a beautiful Russian Blue/mix who is 10 years old. Her previous owners sadly surrendered her because they were moving. She is good wi…

Pet of the Week: Baloo

Pet of the Week: Baloo

My name is Baloo. I am a 10-month-old Australian Kelpie mix and a free spirit. I just love to run and play. If I get to come home with you I w…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)