Pet of the Week: Tammy

My name is Tammy! I am a 6-month-old Shepherd/Rottweiler mix that came to the shelter all the way from Utah. What a long journey! I've been here at the shelter longer than a puppy like me should, and I would love to find a family of my own soon. I am a very smart girl! I can do the agility course and almost know how to sit and lay down! If you are looking for a puppy that is easy to train, that would be me! I am very loving and can't wait to meet my new family. I am a puppy so I still have a lot of energy. If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact The Coconino Humane Assoc. at 928-526-1076. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.