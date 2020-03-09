Pet of the Week: Tabitha

Meet Tabitha, a 1-year-old very friendly cat that would just love to snuggle up with you. She has an easy to start "motor" that will fire right up whenever you pet her, rub her or show her some love. As you know, cats all tend to have their own distinct personality, and this one has been blessed with an exceptionally good one! Looking for a lap cat to curl up with? Need a purring companion to help you relax after a long day of work? Come out and adopt Tabitha today at the Coconino Humane Assoc. View some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org