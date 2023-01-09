 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | SUNNY

Today marks 100 days of being adoptable for Sunny. 100 days of not having a forever home! She came to us as a stray who was never claimed by an owner, and therefore went up for adoption. When first meeting a new person, she is shy, which may be why she has been so overlooked at our shelter for months. Once this girl warms up, she truly becomes your best friend! She just needs time.

Being outside is Sunny's favorite thing, it is where we see her personality blossom here! She loves hikes, walks, and pretty much anything else outdoors. She also loves to cuddle, is potty trained, and already knows quite a few commands! Sunny is so ready for a home to call her own.

Sunny's adoption fee is only $50 thanks to a generous sponsor. She is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

