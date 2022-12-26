Pet of the Week: Sunday

Sunday is a 2-year-old mixed breed who has been patiently waiting over a month for a forever home! He came to us from Leupp, emaciated and ready to be shown love and compassion. After some time here at the shelter, he gained weight and became such a healthy & happy dog!

Sunday is such a sweetheart. He loves people, and loves his toys! When he's really having fun, he gets the 'zoomies' and it is such a sight to see. Sunday is a great hiking buddy, he rides well in the car, potty trained, and sleeps through the night! He will make a wonderful addition to a home. Come meet him today!

Sunday's adoption fee is currently WAIVED thanks to our Home for the Holidays adoption special. He is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.