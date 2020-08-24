Pet of the Week: Stormy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Don't you know, it's monsoon season! Can't get enough of the thunderstorms? Come meet me, Stormy. I'm a little like a monsoon in that I can be big and noisy sometimes, but also, fun and exciting. I can't really help it though, because I'm a Great Dane mix and we do everything bigger.

My life hasn't been easy. I have bounced around from home to home and finally landed here at the shelter. I thought that I had finally found my furever family, but I realized it wasn't meant to be when they abandoned me with a pet sitter.

But I don't let my past get in my way. I'm still as happy and sweet as a puppy. My two favorite things are stealing lunch from my human friends and splashing around in the kiddie pool here at the shelter. I'm super friendly with all humans, big or small, but most other dogs aren't my favorite. Don't worry, I'm more than enough dog to go around anyway. I'm still waiting for my furever family to come find me and I've been very patient.

As with all HCH animals, Stormy is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

