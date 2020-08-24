 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Stormy
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: STORMY

Pet of the Week: Stormy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stormy

Don't you know, it's monsoon season! Can't get enough of the thunderstorms? Come meet me, Stormy. I'm a little like a monsoon in that I can be big and noisy sometimes, but also, fun and exciting. I can't really help it though, because I'm a Great Dane mix and we do everything bigger.

My life hasn't been easy. I have bounced around from home to home and finally landed here at the shelter. I thought that I had finally found my furever family, but I realized it wasn't meant to be when they abandoned me with a pet sitter.

But I don't let my past get in my way. I'm still as happy and sweet as a puppy. My two favorite things are stealing lunch from my human friends and splashing around in the kiddie pool here at the shelter. I'm super friendly with all humans, big or small, but most other dogs aren't my favorite. Don't worry, I'm more than enough dog to go around anyway. I'm still waiting for my furever family to come find me and I've been very patient.

As with all HCH animals, Stormy is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips
Pets

Help your Dog Go Green with these Simple, Practical Tips

It’s easy to think about "going green" in human terms. When it comes to helping take care of the earth and preserving it for future generations, you can probably list a dozen ways to make a difference right off the top of your head.   Things like setting a recycling bin next to your trash can, using Energy Star appliances, and avoiding buying single-use plastic containers or bags are all ways that we can do our part. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Summer Snacks for Dogs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News