Joy comes in the form of adopting a bonded pair of dogs like Stephani & Joseph! Our staff here at HCH just absolutely adores these two, and we are so disheartened that they have been searching for a home for nearly 100 days now. This dynamic duo is the best mix of youthful energy and couch potato, you can't go wrong by welcoming them into your home!

They are both potty trained and leash trained. Stephani is about 4 years old and Joseph is 7 years old, both over 60 lbs. They love to be the center of attention, so no other animals in the home please! If you're looking for endless kisses and so much love in your life, then come meet these two today!

The NAU women's basketball team fully sponsored their adoption fee! We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.