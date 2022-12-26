Pet of the Week: Smokey

Smokey is a beautiful Russian Blue/mix who is 10 years old. Her previous owners sadly surrendered her because they were moving. She is good with kids but doesn't like big dogs. She enjoys her quiet time but also is thoroughly entertained by toys. She doesn't care for being picked up but will gladly hang out on your lap and enjoy scratches and cuddles. If you are looking for a friendly, loving addition to your family, Smokey could be the one for you! If you are interested in other adoptable pets, please check out coconinohumane.org.