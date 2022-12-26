Smokey is a beautiful Russian Blue/mix who is 10 years old. Her previous owners sadly surrendered her because they were moving. She is good with kids but doesn't like big dogs. She enjoys her quiet time but also is thoroughly entertained by toys. She doesn't care for being picked up but will gladly hang out on your lap and enjoy scratches and cuddles. If you are looking for a friendly, loving addition to your family, Smokey could be the one for you! If you are interested in other adoptable pets, please check out coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Smokey
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Hi, my name is Opie and I am a one-and-a-half-year-old pitbull mix looking for my forever home! I am a very loving and loyal boy. I have very …
We have the sweetest senior kitty named Mika that has been patiently waiting hee at the shelter for a home. She is about 7 years old and is al…
Keeping human foods away from pets is one way to avoid emergency veterinary hospital runs during the holidays.
Meet Sasha. She is a six-month-old German Shepherd mix who is a loving puppy with lots of puppy energy. Toys and treats keep her very happy. S…
The death of a pet can be a deeply painful experience. But acknowledging the way pet grief is different can help people find consolation.
Ronald has officially been up for adoption for 50 days now. We are starting to see his length of stay affect his mental health, something that…
Meet Heidi! She is a one and a half year old pointer mix who came to the Coconino Humane Association from Tuba City. She brought her litter …