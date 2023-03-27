Siobhan (pronounced Sha-vawn) is a gorgeous young adult kitty looking for her new home! She was found left in a box with her two kittens outside a school in Leupp, AZ. Her two kittens have grown up healthy & happy and now it is time for Siobhan to retire from motherhood! She's ready to find a family that will give her lots of love and attention.

Siobhan is about 2 years old and the perfect companion for someone looking for an easy-going cat. She will happily sit with you as long as you give her some head rubs. She would be very happy as the only pet in your home. Please come meet her today!

Siobhan is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.