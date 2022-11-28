 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | SHAGGY

Pet of the Week: Shaggy

Shaggy

We are so excited to introduce Shaggy to you all today! Shaggy is a 9 month old mixed breed pup that was found weaving in and out of busy traffic in Bellemont back in October. When he was rescued and brought to us, you could see practically every bone; he was SO skinny. This boy needed some major TLC before he could be neutered and made adoptable. Thanks to our staff, he gained the weight he needed AND confidence!

Now, Shaggy is healthy, happy and ready for a home! He loves other dogs and does great in our playgroups. He is also great with kids, but is looking for a home without kitties. Hikes in the woods are his favorite thing, besides food of course. Shaggy is very food motivated!

Shaggy's adoption fee is just $25 thanks to a generous sponsor. He is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

