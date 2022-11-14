 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | SAUSAGE

Pet of the Week: Sausage

Pet of the Week - Sausage

Meet Sausage! If you're looking for a serious long-term relationship, then Sausage is your guy. He’s a single guy looking to settle down in a comfortable home. He’s couch surfed way too many times and is ready to settle down. He’s shy at first but opens up for treats! Sausage is an outdoorsy dude, good on the leash and loves hikes. Keeping his super smart self busy is a must, otherwise he suffers easily from boredom and might make a mess. He is also potty trained, does excellent in a kennel, and so well with other dogs! Another dog friend in the household would really help Sausage get comfy and let his personality shine!

Right now Sausage’s adoption fee is only $50! If you're interested, please contact his foster Maggie at (928) 581-0338. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Sausage is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org!

