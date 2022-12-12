Meet Sasha. She is a six-month-old German Shepherd mix who is a loving puppy with lots of puppy energy. Toys and treats keep her very happy. She is still learning how to walk on a leash and is looking forward to having someone teach her more about it. She enjoys the company of other dogs but has never seen a cat. You can visit Sasha at the Coconino Humane Association or see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Sasha
With the holiday season in full swing, you may be planning to travel a long distance to spend the holidays with family and friends. When it comes to taking your pet along, you may wonder if flying is the best option. Flying is definitely a quick and seemingly simple way to get you and your pet to where you’re going. Instead of spending hours driving, you and your furry sidekick will spend a lot less actual travel time when you are on a plane. However, like all travel methods, flying does pose some potential obstacles and risks to take into consideration.
