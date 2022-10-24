Pet of the Week: Samuel L. Jackson

For High Country Humane's Pet of the Week, meet Samuel L. Jackson, a very friendly guy who can't wait to find his furever home! Sam is the best hiking buddy and loves attention! He does his best with female dogs, but isn't a fan of cats. He is great with kids, though.

Sam will charm you with his smile, and he gives the best snuggles anyone could ask for. If he's allowed on the couch or bed, he won't leave your side as long as you are rubbing his face or belly. He loves movie nights on the couch and always wants to be as close to you as possible.

Sam is ready to go home when you are, so please come visit him soon. His adoption fee is $50. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Sam is current on his vaccinations, fixed and microchipped. We are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- no appointments necessary. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.