PET OF THE WEEK | ROLAND

Pet of the Week: Ronald

Roland

Ronald has officially been up for adoption for 50 days now. We are starting to see his length of stay affect his mental health, something that is fairly common for shelter dogs. We are hoping someone falls in love with this handsome boy and comes to meet him!

He's about 1 year old and he weighs less than 50 lbs. Ronald is super friendly; he LOVES meeting new people! He is fully potty trained and will make a fantastic adventure buddy. He's great on hikes! Ronald would do best in a home without other animals or young children. 

Ronald's adoption fee is just $50 thanks to a generous sponsor. He is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

