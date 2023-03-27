My name is Rocky! I am a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix and a super sweet boy who just can't get enough love in my life. I'll be sure to make you feel undeniably loved every day I am with you. I appear to like doggie friends and I'd be happy to meet any potential doggie siblings. I am already house-trained but do seem to have some separation anxiety and would love to be with someone who can show me that being by myself is OK. I am a high-energy boy and will need someone who can meet my exercise needs throughout the week and day. I just can't wait to meet my forever family!