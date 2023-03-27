My name is Rocky! I am a 1-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix and a super sweet boy who just can't get enough love in my life. I'll be sure to make you feel undeniably loved every day I am with you. I appear to like doggie friends and I'd be happy to meet any potential doggie siblings. I am already house-trained but do seem to have some separation anxiety and would love to be with someone who can show me that being by myself is OK. I am a high-energy boy and will need someone who can meet my exercise needs throughout the week and day. I just can't wait to meet my forever family!
If you have any questions or want to meet me please contact my shelter friends at the Coconino Humane Association. View some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.