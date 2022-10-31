Pet of the Week: Robaire

Hello, my name is Robaire! I'm a cute kitten looking for my purrrfect forever family! I love playing and need to go home with one of my siblings. We are all super super shy and need someone that is going to be patient and let us warm up to you. New environments are scary to us but we will warm up I promise. We would do best in a home with no young kiddos and no other animals. I'm fixed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and ready to go home! My adoption fee has been sponsored, so I’m just $25! Please come see me today, and don't forget to bring a carrier with you!