Red is a gorgeous girl with big ears waiting at our shelter for a home of her own. We are desperate to find her placement, whether it is an adoptive home or a foster home until she finds her forever!

She was found hanging around the recycling center in Leupp, AZ and brought to us when no one in the area claimed her. We don't know if she was dumped or lost, but she was already spayed and knew lots of commands like sit and shake. This girl is really struggling in the shelter environment, she misses being in a home! She loves people, is super friendly and also likes to entertain herself by chasing her ball around the room. She gets along with some dogs so if you have any at home, be sure to bring them to the shelter for a meet n greet!