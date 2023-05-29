My name is Rebel. I am a 7-month-old retriever/labrador mix. I am a shy girl who came to the shelter as a semi-feral pup but I have come a long way with my comfort with people. I will need someone who will give me some time to adjust though since new people still make me a little nervous. I absolutely love yummy treats. You will be sure to win me over with those. I have loved all the doggie friends I have been introduced to and would be happy to meet any in your family. My adoption fee has been reduced by $75. If you would like to meet me, come to the Shelter Thursday through Sunday and ask for my trainer. You will need to talk to her before you take me home.