Pet of the Week: Victoria

Meet Victoria! This 3-and-a-half-year-old domestic short hair has a striking orange and black coat. She is looking for a lap to curl up on to …

Pet of the Week: Gator

Gator is absolutely nothing like his namesake. He is the sweetest 6-year-old guy in need of a loving home! Being adoptable for over two months…

Pet of the Week: Tyson

When Tyson first came to our shelter, it was clear that he was unfamiliar with people and what it meant to be loved! The wonderful staff here …

Pet of the Week: Hades

Hi. My name is Hades. I am a 3-month-old German Shepherd/Husky mix. Since I am just a puppy I haven't quite grown into my ears and they don't …

