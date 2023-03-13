Prince is a 2-year-old, 14-pound Siamese boy that was found all alone outside! When the finder was unable to locate his owners, he came to us to find a forever home. He is a bit of a shy guy, but with time and patience he becomes the most affectionate kitty. Our staff here just loves this blue-eyed beauty and we hope a loving home comes to meet him soon!
Prince is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.