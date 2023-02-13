Related to this story

Pet of the Week: Duke

Hello! My name is Duke, but you can call me “Duke the Dude” because I am such a handsome guy. You will definitely want to meet me! I am a one …

Pet of the Week: Wyatt

Wyatt is the sweetest senior boy who has been with us since November of last year! He is a goofy and affectionate guy who just wants to be par…

Pet of the Week: Molly

Hi! My name is Molly and I am going to mesmerize you with my beautiful blue eyes. While you are under my trance it will be very obvious that I…

Pet of the Week: Anita

This darling 4-year-old girl is Anita, and she is more than ready to find a forever home of her own! She was originally adopted from our shelt…

