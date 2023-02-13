Hello! My name is Pete and I am looking for my forever home! I am a 1-and-a-half-year-old Chihuahua mix and a very good boy! I'm looking for a couch buddy who I can spend quqlity time with. I have a very calm temperament and would love to have my very own family. I am leash and potty trained and don't take up tons of room - so that's a major plus! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact the Coconino Human Association. See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.