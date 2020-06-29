Pet of the Week: Pastel

In these difficult times, everyone is in need of a smile. Well, who can resist smiling while watching the antics of a kitten? Kittens are a never-ending source of entertainment as they grow into loving lifetime companions. This little girl, Pastel, is a fine example of the kittens available at the Coconino Humane Association. You will enjoy visiting her or checking out the other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
