Pet of the Week: Panda
Panda is 1-year-old and came to the shelter with her two kittens. Fortunately, her kittens were adopted together, so now she is ready to find a new home.  She is adorable with her white bib, tips of her front paws and socks in the back to set off her beautiful black fur.  She is very personable and inquisitive.  You can visit Panda at the Coconino Humane Association or check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org 

