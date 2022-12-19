Hi, my name is Opie and I am a one-and-a-half-year-old pitbull mix looking for my forever home! I am a very loving and loyal boy. I have very good manners! I know sit, paw and lay down. I LOVE other dogs! I am a very good player and would not mind going home to a family that already has another dog. I am good on a leash and I am already potty trained! If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact The Coconino Humane Association at 928-526-1078. Check out some of the other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
PET OF THE WEEK | OPIE
