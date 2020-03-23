Pet of the Week: Molly

Hi there! My name is Molly and I'm a very good girl. I do sometimes take awhile to warm up to other dogs, especially females, but once I do I'm in love forever! I'm very smart and already know lots of tricks, like sit, twirl, and stay. Even though I'm a bigger girl, I'm a total lap dog and love to get pets! As long as you're OK working with me and other dogs a little bit, then I'm your girl!