Pet of the Week: Molly


Molly

Hi there! My name is Molly and I'm a very good girl. I do sometimes take awhile to warm up to other dogs, especially females, but once I do I'm in love forever! I'm very smart and already know lots of tricks, like sit, twirl, and stay. Even though I'm a bigger girl, I'm a total lap dog and love to get pets! As long as you're OK working with me and other dogs a little bit, then I'm your girl!

As with all High Country Humane animals, Molly is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org

