Pet of the Week: Molly

Hi! My name is Molly and I am going to mesmerize you with my beautiful blue eyes. While you are under my trance it will be very obvious that I would make a wonderful addition to your family. I am a very good little girl, two months old and a mixed breed. (Everyone knows that a mixture of genes makes us especially loving!) It is expected that I will be about 44 pounds when I grow up. I love other dogs and enjoyed playing with my foster sisters and brothers. If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact Coconino Humane Association. You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org