Pet of the Week: Mojo

I am Mojo and I think German Shepherds are beautiful -- especially me! There will be none of those ridiculous puppy antics with me -- chewing, biting, jumping on everyone. Oh no, whoever is lucky enough to adopt me will get a mature 6-year old female.

I enjoy walks and still have my silly moments when it comes to playing with my toys. I am eager to go to my new home, however, because I am anxious in my kennel and constantly looking for my new family. I appear to be interested in other dogs but have not met any yet face-to-face. If you have another dog at home, a meet-and-greet will be important. I look forward to meeting you at the Coconino Humane Association. You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org