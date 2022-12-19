Pet of the Week: Mika

We have the sweetest senior kitty named Mika that has been patiently waiting hee at the shelter for a home. She is about 7 years old and is also a manx! She came to us when her owner passed away and no one in the family was able to keep her. This is such a big change for a cat, especially as a senior girl!

Mika is very friendly and definitely a lap cat, but don't worry! She can also entertain herself! She just needs a few cozy beds to relax in while you're away. She's a great cat-napper. When you come home from work, she will happily chat with you about your day. She's a lovely companion who is very ready for a home of her own this holiday season.

Mika is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.