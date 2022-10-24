 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | LULU

Pet of the Week: Lulu

  • 0
Pet of the Week: Lulu

Lulu

My name is LuLu and I am a beautiful 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. I am a quiet soul when I am in my kennel, but I come alive when I get to go outside. Overall I'm a pretty easygoing girl, and I would be a great dog for someone wanting a lifelong loyal companion. I already know how to sit and lay down, and I am a very fast learner. I am super sweet and I have the best personality! Please come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet and adopt me. See other available adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seat belt for your dog? You betcha

Seat belt for your dog? You betcha

Dogs are on the go and taking more road trips than ever before. And more pet owners are taking measures to ensure their pets are secure in the car.

Watch Now: Related Video

This master pumpkin carver shares her tips and tricks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)