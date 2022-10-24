My name is LuLu and I am a beautiful 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix. I am a quiet soul when I am in my kennel, but I come alive when I get to go outside. Overall I'm a pretty easygoing girl, and I would be a great dog for someone wanting a lifelong loyal companion. I already know how to sit and lay down, and I am a very fast learner. I am super sweet and I have the best personality! Please come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet and adopt me. See other available adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Lulu
