Hey, it's me Little Boy! I am a super sweet 3-month-old Bloodhound mix and I love head scratches. I am working on learning how to make new friends. My shelter friends have been introducing me to new people and I can not wait to meet you! I know in my own home I will be an amazing pup! I just need some help with socializing -- do you think you could help me?
If you have any questions or would like to meet me please contact the Coconino Humane Association via email at staff@coconinohumane.org or call 928-526-1078. I have brothers and sisters to check out too, but I know that you will choose me because I am by far the cutest. View my siblings and other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.