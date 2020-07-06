Pet of the Week: Lilly
0 comments

Pet of the Week: Lilly

Lilly

Come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet Lilly. There will be no question that she is happy to see you because when she wags her tail her whole body wags. This 2-year old shepherd mix came from Tuba City with some health problems, but she is definitely healthy now and ready to go to her forever home. She is a very active girl so would fit in well with other active family members. You can also check out other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
