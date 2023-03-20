Hi! I'm Layla. My mom was surrendered to the Coconino Humane Association before she gave birth to me and my five siblings. Fortunately, Mom has found a wonderful new home and one of my brothers has already been adopted. That leaves me, my two sisters and two brothers. You won't have any trouble spotting me -- I am the girl with the beautiful blue eyes. You won't want to leave me behind! You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
