Pet of the Week: Little Boy

Hey, it's me Little Boy! I am a super sweet 3-month-old Bloodhound mix and I love head scratches. I am working on learning how to make new fri…

Pet of the Week: Prince

Prince is a 2-year-old, 14-pound Siamese boy that was found all alone outside! When the finder was unable to locate his owners, he came to us …

Pet of the Week: Victoria

Meet Victoria! This 3-and-a-half-year-old domestic short hair has a striking orange and black coat. She is looking for a lap to curl up on to …

Pet of the Week: Acorn

Acorn is a senior girl, about 7 years old that was surrendered when her family had a baby and no longer had time for her. She was then adopted…

