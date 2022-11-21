 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | LACY

Pet of the Week: Lacy

Lacy

There is no doubt that senior animals stay in shelters much longer than puppies, and kittens. As caretakers of these seniors, it breaks our hearts to see them spend day after day here, longing for a home to spend their golden years. Lacy is one of our shelter long-timers and senior kitties. We sincerely hope we can find her a home for the holidays.

We believe Lacy to be about 12 years old, but since she was found hiding under a tree by the food bank in town, we will never truly know her history! We do know that this girl loves warm beds and a safe lap to curl up in for cuddles. She is as talkative as she is affectionate. You will not regret letting her join your family.

Lacy has received full bloodwork and a dental with us. She is on a special diet to keep her kidneys healthy & her adoption fee is only $25. Lacy is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

