My name is Lacy. I am a super shy girl who wants nothing more than to find a loving home. The shelter environment has truly shut me down, but I hope to become a fun-loving girl again once I get away from here. My favorite time of day is when I get to go on walks -- and I love it even more when I get to go on a walk with any of my doggie friends. I appear to do best with another dog around, but it is not a requirement. I am a curious girl and love to explore what's around me despite being fearful. Due to my leeriness, I'll need someone extra patient who can take it really slow with me at first. Are you someone who is patient and worthy of earning my trust? If you are, come to the Coconino Humane Assoc. Friday-Sunday or contact the shelter and ask for my trainer Sydney so you can meet me. I am so excited to find my forever home.