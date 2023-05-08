This beautiful girl is looking for her forever home! Her name is Kendal, and she came to us from another shelter where she was going to be euthanized. We are so glad to have her, and help her get a second chance at life!

Kendal is only about 10 months old. She is such a sweet, gentle, and loving girl; her favorite thing to do is sit on laps, snuggle, and get all the attention! She would do well with a family who can be home with her often. Kendal loves toys on strings (the string is the best part), the laser light, cat TV (birds, mice and fish!), and sitting in the cat tree.

Her purr-fect home would be one with another friendly kitten or adult cat. However, she would also be okay as an only cat as long as she got lots of attention from her humans. Additionally, she is okay with kids but has not been introduced to dogs.

Kendal is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. She is currently in a foster home, please email us at support@highcountryhumane.org to get in touch with her foster family!