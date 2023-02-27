Hi everyone! My name is Kelby. I am a very handsome 3-year-old male Australian Cattle Dog/Great Pyrenees. I am neutered and ready to go home today. Perhaps I can help you with the cabin fever you might be experiencing due to all the snow. I've never tried shoveling but I'm game if you are! The road to Coconino Humane Association can be challenging this time of year but I am worth the trip. If you are interested in seeing all the adoptable pets at the shelter you can check out cocoinohumane.org
PET OF THE WEEK | KELBY
